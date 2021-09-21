Ken’s Top 10

Weather Alert
Kenny Roda
Sep 21, 2021 @ 2:19pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #5
Jackson
(5-0)
Fairless
(5-0)
Lake
(4-0)
Sandy Valley
(4-1)
Massillon
(3-2)
McKinley
(3-2)
Hoover
(3-2)
Canton South
(3-2)
Alliance (2-3)
East Canton (2-2)
