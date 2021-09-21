      Weather Alert

Ken’s Top 10

Kenny Roda
Sep 21, 2021 @ 2:19pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #5

  1. Jackson                                    (5-0)
  2. Fairless                                     (5-0)
  3. Lake                                            (4-0)
  4. Sandy Valley                        (4-1)
  5. Massillon                                (3-2)
  6. McKinley                                (3-2)
  7. Hoover                                    (3-2)
  8. Canton South                    (3-2)
  9. Alliance                                (2-3)
  10. East Canton                      (2-2)
TAGS
alliance Canton South East canton Fairless hoover Jackson lake Massillon McKinley Sandy Valley
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Of Four Accused Gang Members Named in Federal Indictment Picked Up This Week
Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor's Office on Paid Leave After Arrest
Canton Man Gets 21 to Life for March 2020 Killing
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
Connect With Us Listen To Us On