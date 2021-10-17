Ken’s Top Ten

Weather Alert
Oct 17, 2021 @ 12:27pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #9
Massillon (7-2)
Hoover
(7-2)
McKinley
(6-3)
Jackson
(8-1)
Fairless
(8-1)
Lake
(5-3)
East Canton (5-2)
Northwest (5-4)
Canton South (6-3)
Sandy Valley (5-4)
