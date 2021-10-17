Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Oct 17, 2021 @ 12:27pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #9

  1. Massillon                                    (7-2)   
  2. Hoover                                         (7-2)
  3. McKinley                                   (6-3)
  4. Jackson                                     (8-1)
  5. Fairless                                      (8-1)
  6. Lake                                            (5-3)
  7. East Canton                          (5-2)
  8. Northwest                              (5-4)
  9. Canton South                     (6-3)
  10. Sandy Valley                       (5-4)
