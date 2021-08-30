Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Aug 30, 2021 @ 12:45pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #2

  1. Jackson                                    (2-0)
  2. Fairless                                     (2-0)
  3. Canton South                       (2-0)
  4. Lake                                            (1-0)
  5. Central Catholic                (1-1)
  6. Massillon                                (1-1)
  7. Sandy Valley                       (1-1)
  8. Perry                                         (1-1)
  9. Hoover                                    (1-1)
  10. Northwest                            (1-1)
