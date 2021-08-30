Ken’s Top Ten

Weather Alert
Kenny Roda
Aug 30, 2021 @ 12:45pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #2
Jackson
(2-0)
Fairless
(2-0)
Canton South
(2-0)
Lake
(1-0)
Central Catholic
(1-1)
Massillon
(1-1)
Sandy Valley
(1-1)
Perry
(1-1)
Hoover
(1-1)
Northwest
(1-1)
