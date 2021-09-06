Weather Alert
Ken’s Top Ten
Kenny Roda
Sep 6, 2021 @ 2:19pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #3
Jackson
(3-0)
Fairless
(3-0)
Canton South
(3-0)
Lake
(2-0)
Massillon
(2-1)
Sandy Valley
(2-1)
Perry
(1-2)
Hoover
(1-2)
McKinley
(1-2)
Central Catholic (1-2)
