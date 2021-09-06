Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Sep 6, 2021 @ 2:19pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #3

  1. Jackson                                    (3-0)
  2. Fairless                                     (3-0)
  3. Canton South                       (3-0)
  4. Lake                                            (2-0)
  5. Massillon                                (2-1)
  6. Sandy Valley                       (2-1)
  7. Perry                                         (1-2)
  8. Hoover                                    (1-2)
  9. McKinley                              (1-2)
  10. Central Catholic             (1-2)
