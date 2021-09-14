Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Sep 14, 2021 @ 12:17pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #4

  1. Jackson                                    (4-0)
  2. Fairless                                     (4-0)
  3. Lake                                            (3-0)
  4. Massillon                                (3-1)
  5. Sandy Valley                       (3-1)
  6. Canton South                     (3-1)
  7. McKinley                               (2-2)
  8. Hoover                                   (2-2)
  9. East Canton                       (2-1)
  10. Perry                                       (1-3)
