Weather Alert
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Kenny & JT
sports
WHBC Sports
Ken’s Top Ten
Kenny Roda
Sep 14, 2021 @ 12:17pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #4
Jackson
(4-0)
Fairless
(4-0)
Lake
(3-0)
Massillon
(3-1)
Sandy Valley
(3-1)
Canton South
(3-1)
McKinley
(2-2)
Hoover
(2-2)
East Canton (2-1)
Perry (1-3)
TAGS
Canton South
hoover
Jackson
lake
Massillon
McKinley
Sandy Valley
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Canton Brothers Accused of Attacking, Shooting Man at Drive-Thru
Accused Akron Killer Arrested in Plain
Bicyclist Run Down, Killed in Akron
SEPT 11, 20 YEARS LATER: '9-11 Memorial Climb' Returns to McKinley Monument Saturday
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On