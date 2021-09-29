Weather Alert
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Kenny & JT
Local News
sports
WHBC Sports
Ken’s Top Ten
Kenny Roda
Sep 29, 2021 @ 11:54am
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #5
Jackson
(6-0)
Fairless
(6-0)
Massillon
(4-2)
Hoover
(4-2)
Lake
(4-1)
Canton South
(4-2)
Sandy Valley
(4-2)
McKinley
(3-3)
East Canton (2-2)
Northwest (3-3)
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Study: Route 62 Canton to Alliance Determined 'Deadliest' Roadway in Stark
Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft
OSP Investigating, After Two Massillon Women Killed in Three-Vehicle Perry Crash
Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On