Ken’s Top Ten

Kenny Roda
Sep 29, 2021 @ 11:54am

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #5

  1. Jackson                                     (6-0)
  2. Fairless                                      (6-0)
  3. Massillon                                 (4-2)
  4. Hoover                                      (4-2)
  5. Lake                                           (4-1)
  6. Canton South                     (4-2)
  7. Sandy Valley                      (4-2)
  8. McKinley                              (3-3)
  9. East Canton                       (2-2)
  10. Northwest                          (3-3)
