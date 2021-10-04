Ken’s Top Ten

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Oct 4, 2021 @ 4:50pm

“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings

WEEK #7

  1. Jackson                                     (7-0)
  2. Fairless                                      (7-0)
  3. Massillon                                 (5-2)
  4. Hoover                                      (5-2)
  5. Canton South                     (5-2)
  6. McKinley                               (4-3)
  7. East Canton                       (3-2)
  8. Lake                                         (4-2)
  9. Northwest                          (4-3)
  10. Sandy Valley                    (4-3)
