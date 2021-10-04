Weather Alert
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Kenny & JT
sports
WHBC Sports
Ken’s Top Ten
Kenny Roda
Oct 4, 2021 @ 4:50pm
“The Roadman” – Kenny Roda’s Weekly Stark County High School Football Rankings
WEEK #7
Jackson
(7-0)
Fairless
(7-0)
Massillon
(5-2)
Hoover
(5-2)
Canton South
(5-2)
McKinley
(4-3)
East Canton (3-2)
Lake (4-2)
Northwest (4-3)
Sandy Valley (4-3)
TAGS
Canton South
East canton
Fairless
hoover
Jackson
lake
Massillon
McKinley
northwest
Sandy Valley
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Five Arrested, Charged After Shooting Incident at Jackson Adult Establishment
One More Indicted Shorb Bloc Gang Suspect Sought by Feds
OSP: Three Seriously Hurt in Alliance-Area Crash
Akron Man Uninjured After Forced to Crash Land Plane in Pike
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On