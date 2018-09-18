Ken’s Top Ten HS Football Teams
By Kenny Roda
|
Sep 18, 2018 @ 10:37 AM

Ken’s Stark County High School Football Top Ten

9-16-18

1 Massillon (4-0)

2 McKinley (4-0)

3 Perry (4-0)

4 Hoover (3-1)

5 Marlington (3-1)

6 Louisville (2-2)

7 Central Catholic (2-2)

8 Lake (3-1)

9 Sandy Valley (3-1)

10 Jackson (2-2)

