Ken's Top Ten HS Football Teams By Kenny Roda | Sep 18, 2018 @ 10:37 AM Ken's Stark County High School Football Top Ten 9-16-18 1 Massillon (4-0) 2 McKinley (4-0) 3 Perry (4-0) 4 Hoover (3-1) 5 Marlington (3-1) 6 Louisville (2-2) 7 Central Catholic (2-2) 8 Lake (3-1) 9 Sandy Valley (3-1) 10 Jackson (2-2)