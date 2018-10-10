Ken’s Top Ten Reasons To Watch The Browns
By Kenny Roda
Oct 10, 2018 @ 7:57 AM
The Top Ten Reasons Why The Browns Are Now Must See TV In Cleveland

 

10-  Damarious Randall and his high sesarone levels making plays

9-  The Indians got swept by the Astros

8-  GM John Dorsey has put talented players on the field

7-  Can kicker Greg Joseph make an extra point

6-   The Cavaliers are in rebuilding mode

5-  Gregg Williams defense

4-  Denzel Ward has a chance to be defensive rookie of the year

3-  Myles Garrett is becoming a Pro Bowl player

2-  They don’t suck anymore

1-  Baker Mayfield “Magic”

