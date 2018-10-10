Ken’s Top Ten Reasons To Watch The Browns

The Top Ten Reasons Why The Browns Are Now Must See TV In Cleveland
10- Damarious Randall and his high sesarone levels making plays
9- The Indians got swept by the Astros
8- GM John Dorsey has put talented players on the field
7- Can kicker Greg Joseph make an extra point
6- The Cavaliers are in rebuilding mode
5- Gregg Williams defense
4- Denzel Ward has a chance to be defensive rookie of the year
3- Myles Garrett is becoming a Pro Bowl player
2- They don’t suck anymore
1- Baker Mayfield “Magic”