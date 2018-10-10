Ken’s Top Ten Reasons To Watch The Browns

The Top Ten Reasons Why The Browns Are Now Must See TV In Cleveland

10- Damarious Randall and his high sesarone levels making plays

9- The Indians got swept by the Astros

8- GM John Dorsey has put talented players on the field

7- Can kicker Greg Joseph make an extra point

6- The Cavaliers are in rebuilding mode

5- Gregg Williams defense

4- Denzel Ward has a chance to be defensive rookie of the year

3- Myles Garrett is becoming a Pro Bowl player

2- They don’t suck anymore

1- Baker Mayfield “Magic”