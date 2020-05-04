Kent State Observes 50th Anniversary of Shootings
Kent State May 4th Memorial. (Courtesy Kent State University Libraries)
KENT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings, with a virtual commemoration event at noon and a virtual candlelight vigil.
We have a link to the “May 4th Voices Radio Play” featuring Tina Fey and her husband alumnus Jeff Richmond at whbc.com
Four students were killed and nine others injured in National Guard gunfire that day during a campus anti-war demonstration.