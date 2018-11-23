Kettle Campaign A “Teachable Moment” For Kids
By Matt Demczyk
Nov 23, 2018 @ 4:14 PM
(WHBC) – The Salvation Army of Canton has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“We’d like to raise $270,000 with our kettles this year, and I think we can do that,” said Major Tom Grace, on with WHBC’s Gary Rivers.

Last year, the kettle campaign brought in $250,000.

Grace is encouraging people to volunteer to ring a bell — and bring along the kids.

“It’s a great teachable moment. It’s an opportunity to teach our children to continue this idea of caring for community and for Canton and Stark County.”

He says even that little bit of change in your pocket helps out.

In fact, last year he says around $70,000 of their $250,000 total was in change.

Money raised through the campaign goes to help needy families during the holidays and to provide hot meals throughout the year.

Call 330-453-0159 to volunteer or stop by the Salvation Army’s offices at 420 Market Avenue South.

Salvation Army Bell-Ringing Kickoff

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

