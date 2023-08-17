Kevin Keith Again Denied on Appeal

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man who has steadfastly maintained his innocence after serving nearly 30 years in prison in a triple homicide has lost another court battle.

Kevin Keith was denied an appeal by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, his fourth effort at the federal level seeking a new trial.

Keith was convicted of killing three people, one of them a child, in Bucyrus back in 1994.

He was sentenced to death, but former Governor Ted Strickland later commuted his sentence to life in prison.

Kim Kardashian’s Innocence Project even featured his story.

No forensic evidence has ever been found to link him to the crime.