Kevin Spacey Fights Back Tears As He Testifies How Sex Abuse Allegations ‘Exploded’ His Career

LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career.

In emotional testimony Thursday, Spacey denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.”

The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault.

Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.