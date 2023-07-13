News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Kevin Spacey Fights Back Tears As He Testifies How Sex Abuse Allegations ‘Exploded’ His Career

By News Desk
July 13, 2023 2:04PM EDT
Share
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Spacey speaks on stage at the portrait unveiling and season 4 premiere of Netflix's "House Of Cards" at the National Portrait Gallery on February 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images For Netflix)

LONDON (AP) — Kevin Spacey has fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career.

In emotional testimony Thursday, Spacey denied sexually assaulting three men and chalked up crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth as having been a “clumsy pass.”

The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault.

Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #metoo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage
5

Fishers Foods Closing Cleveland Ave NW Store