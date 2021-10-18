Kidnapped Missionaries in Haiti Tied to Holmes Organization
Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A group of 17 missionaries associated with a Holmes County-based Christian organization remains in the hands of a kidnapping gang in Haiti.
The seven women, five men and five children, most of them Americans, were on a bus after doing work.
They were building an orphanage for Berlin-based Christian Aid Ministries.
Most are believed to be from the Amish and similar sects.
A Haitian police inspector told the Associated Press that the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier.
That’s a community that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince.