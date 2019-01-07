Kidnapper Chases Victim into the Wrong Karate Studio

I wish EVERY attempted kidnapping could turn out like this.

On Thursday night, a 46-year-old guy named August Williams tried to kidnap a woman at a strip mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. He tried to force her into his car, but she ran away, and he followed her.

And the woman ran . . . right into a karate studio.

The studio’s head instructor is a guy named Randall Ephraim, and he was cleaning up inside when the woman ran in and told him a guy was trying to kidnap her.

So when August came inside, Randall told him to leave . . . but August started SWINGING at him.

And you can probably imagine what happened next: Randall DESTROYED him, and August had to be taken out on a stretcher.

He’s facing multiple charges for kidnapping, assault, and more.

