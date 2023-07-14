News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Kids Rescued in Big Duplex Fire in New Philadelphia

By Jim Michaels
July 14, 2023 10:03AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two boys in New Philadelphia are OK after city police and neighbors rescued them from the rooftop porch of a burning duplex Wednesday night.

The city’s fire department says the boys heard a smoke detector and went out an upstairs window, with the kitchen and hallway in flames.

Fire Chief Jim Parrish tells WHBC News that the smoke detector likely saved their lives.

The fire department was able to put up a ladder remove the family dog from the roof when they arrived.

No one else was home.

No cause for that fire on Southwood Drive SW in New Phila.

The building is a total loss.

