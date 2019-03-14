Kierstan Bell Named Ohio’s Ms Basketball

Kierstan Bell was named Ohio’s Ms Basketball for the third straight season. The Canton McKinley in Bell has now joined LeBron James (2001-2003 Mr Basketball) as the only three-time winners of Ohio’s top high school basketball award. She finishes her career as the all time leading scorer in Stark County history for both boys & girls basketball.

Bell’s point total of 2,833 is fourth in OHSAA history behind three legends (3,514 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern (1989-1993) 2,988 – Joanne Inneman, Olmsted Falls (1978-1982) 2,958 – Lisa Cline, Millersburg West Holmes (1981-1985). Canton McKinley went 93-14 with three district titles and one regional title with Bell.

Bell led McKinley to a 25-2 record this season and the regional championship game by averaging 27.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 3.8 steals and 3.0 assists. Other finalists for the Ms. Basketball Award included Constance Chaplin from Euclid, Jacy Sheldon from Dublin Coffman, Jordan Horston from Columbus Africentric, Sammie Puisis from Mason, Lauren Flannery from Hannibal River, Peyton Scott from Lynchburg Clay and Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers.