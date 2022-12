(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire.

Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to deal with the tragedy.

That happened in Lawrence County at the southern tip of Ohio.