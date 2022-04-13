      Weather Alert

Kimble Driver Seriously Injured in I-77 Crash, Traffic Impacted

Jim Michaels
Apr 13, 2022 @ 4:56am
Courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office

GREEN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a Kimble refuse truck was seriously injured in a crash on I-77 at the airport exit Tuesday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was in the southbound lanes when it was rear-ended underneath the access road bridge to Lauby Road.

It flipped over on its side, spilling debris on both sides of the roadway.

Traffic was tied up in both directions throughout the afternoon rush hour.

The other driver was not injured.

