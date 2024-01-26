King Charles III Doing Well After Scheduled Prostate Treatment

LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla says King Charles III is doing well after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace says the 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, is recovering from abdominal surgery.

The king, who entered the hospital with Camilla at his side Friday, visited Kate at the clinic after he arrived.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms.

He canceled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure. which had concluded by Friday afternoon.