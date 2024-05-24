King Charles Won’t Be Out And About As Much Over Next Six Weeks

FILE - Britain's King Charles III hosts a gathering of young UK community and faith leaders to discuss the challenges their communities face, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will undergo a “corrective procedure” next week for an enlarged prostate. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III won’t be out and about much over the next six weeks.

And it’s not because of his ongoing cancer treatments.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an early parliamentary election for July 4.

Buckingham Palace said shortly after that all members of the royal family were canceling most public engagements until after the vote to avoid doing anything that might divert attention from the campaign.

That announcement is just one of the ways Charles will seek to play his part as a unifying head of state during the election without violating a constitutional ban on interfering in politics.