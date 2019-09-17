Kipnis’ Wrist Injury Ends His Season
Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis celebrates after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Cleveland Indians second baseman felt a recurrence of right wrist and hand discomfort on a swing and miss during Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota..
On Monday, he underwent imaging, which showed a fracture of his hook of the hamate bone. The club is in the process of coordinating a follow-up with Dr. Thomas Graham, but he is expected to require surgical intervention.
The typical time frame for return to Major League game activity is four-to-six weeks.
The Indians recalled utility infielder Andrew Velazquez from AAA Columbus.
Velazquez, 25, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 3 and assigned to the Triple-A Columbus roster, batting .244 (11-for-45) with 4 2B, 1 3B and 5 RBI in 12 games.