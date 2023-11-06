Knight Being Remembered in Orrville and ‘Falls’

Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight makes a point during his teams National Invitational Tournament at New York’s Madison Square Garden in New York, Friday, Nov. 28, 1992. The Hoosiers overpowered their opponent by defeating Seton Hall 78-74 to take top honors in the pre-season tournament. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)

ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The late basketball coach Bob Knight is being remembered in the town he grew up in.

He passed away last week.

Orrville Mayor Dave Handwerk says Knight grew up down the street from his wife, and he was as much “the General” then as he was on the college basketball court.

There are TWO basketball courts at Orrville High School.

The newest one bear’s the coach’s name.

Knight came back to the area, including Cuyahoga Falls High School where he visited in 2015.

That’s where he got his first job coaching the JV team to a 13-3 record.

Tom DiFrancesco is the assistant principal there.

He says Knight came back with stories and reflections.

It’s believed Knight will be buried in the family plot in Orrville.