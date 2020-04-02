Know a Snowbird? Tell them to Self-Quarantine!
Senior couple walking on the beach in fall season
As is normal this time of year, many Ohioans who are retired and spend the winter in warmer climates are returning home. That has some health officials concerned. They say they be spreading the coronavirus across state lines and back into Ohio.
They specifically look at Florida which has had lax stay at home rules.
The Ohio Department of Health is asking that anyone returning home from places like Florida, the Carolinas, or really, anywhere that isn’t Ohio to spend 14 days on self-quarantine.