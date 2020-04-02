      Breaking News
Wednesday Recap: 10 More Dead in Ohio, Summer Plans for Citizens in Jeopardy

Know a Snowbird? Tell them to Self-Quarantine!

Pam Cook
Apr 2, 2020 @ 7:33am
Senior couple walking on the beach in fall season

As is normal this time of year, many Ohioans who are retired and spend the winter in warmer climates are returning home.  That has some health officials concerned.  They say they be spreading the coronavirus across state lines and back into Ohio.

They specifically look at Florida which has had lax stay at home rules.

The Ohio Department of Health is asking that anyone returning home from places like Florida, the Carolinas, or really, anywhere that isn’t Ohio to spend 14 days on self-quarantine.

TAGS
carolina coronavirus florida snow birds spread
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon