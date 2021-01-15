KSU Poly Sci Prof Sees Long-Term Impact from Riot, Impeachment
KENT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Kent State Political Science Professor Chris Banks believes the attack on the Capitol and rapid impeachment of the president a week later will reverberate politically for many decades.
Banks says the incident, if Donald Trump is truly responsible, ranks at the top with Watergate among previous presidential misdeeds.
He was on Live and Local with Jon Bozeka on Thursday.
He says given that the first Constitutional Convention was about civil discourse leading to agreement between opposing points of view, the incident doesn’t fit very well with the nation’s history.
He says the president wanted to change Washington, but it’s led to the current lack of civility.