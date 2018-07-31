KSU-Salem Asks “Are You Ready for Generation Z” on the Gary Rivers Show

Consultant Deb Easton was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to discuss her upcoming public session at KSU-Salem.

‘GENERATIONS WORKING TOGETHER’ COMMUNICATION SKILLS CONSULTANT DEB EASTON TO PRESENT SESSION AUG. 17 AT KENT STATE UNIVERSITY AT SALEM Program addresses navigating the generational divide in today’s workplace

(SALEM, July 19, 2018) – There are now six generations of employees in today’s workplace. Are you ready for Gen Z?

Nationally recognized communication skills consultant, trainer and coach, former Salem area resident Deborah Easton will present “Generations Working Together” from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Kent State University at Salem, 2491 State Route 45 S.

According to Easton, understanding the origins of each generation’s definition of work ethic, good customer service, working methods, expectations of management and teamwork, is crucial to a company’s success.

Kent State University at Stark’s Corporate University presents professional development training sessions at locations through Northeast Ohio. The Corporate University is pleased to offer the “Generations Working Together” program at the Salem Campus.

Through a comedic, theatrical approach, Easton demonstrates techniques for effective interactions with generations in all facets of the workplace: co-workers, customers and organizational culture. Presented in generational costume with humorous references to the pop culture of each era, this program provides insight regarding:

The origins of each generation’s mindsets and values created by shared historical experiences

The impact of these mindsets in people’s work behavior

The expectations of Millennials and Gen Z regarding management style, motivation and career path

The key strategies for communicating most effectively with each generation

Easton, a graduate of West Branch High School and a Kent State University alumna, has presented “Generations Working Together” to hundreds of audiences of varying industries including health care, manufacturing, public utilities, technology, insurance, social services, finance and numerous professional organizations.

The cost of the session is $110. To register for “Generations Working Together”, call Mona Zink at 330- 244-3508 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.