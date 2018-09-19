KSU-Stark Tackles Human Trafficking at Symposium
By Gary Rivers
|
Sep 19, 2018 @ 5:40 AM

Kent State University – Stark is hosting an anti-human trafficking symposium this Friday Friday and Saturday (Sept. 21 & 22), and joining Gary Rivers on Wednesday morning, is the event’s organizer, Dr. Leslie Heaphy.  Heaphy heads up the Honors Program. Joining Dr. Heaphy was Meghan Bostick, a student who produced a video on human trafficking, which will be featured Friday on the symposium

The two-day event will over many topics on the complex and frightening issue.

Download the Flyer:  Anti-Human Trafficking Symposium Handout)

 

 

 

 

