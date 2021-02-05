Kyle Young Leads Buckeyes To Big Win At Iowa
(AP Photo/David Banks)
Former Jackson high school state champion Kyle Young led the 7th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes to an impressive 89-85 road win over number #8 Iowa last night.
Young played arguably his best all around game ever for Ohio State, scoring 16 points on 4 of 5 shooting from the field, 2 of 2 from three point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The 6’8 inch senior also grabbed 6 rebounds and helped hold Hawkeyes leading scorer and potential player of the year, Luka Garza to 16pts, 10 points under his season average.
E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. backed Young, scoring 16 points each.
O.S.U. improved to 15-4 on the season with the victory. Next up for Chris Holtmann’s squad, a road game Monday, February 8th at Maryland.