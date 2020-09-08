Labor Day Washout: 3 to 5 Inches of Rain, Parts of Route 8 Closed for a Time
WHBC News
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Portions of Route 8 in Summit County were closed on Labor Day due to flooding.
That was just one of the impacts from the 3 to 5 inches of rain that fell across much of northeast Ohio, with Summit and Medina Counties hit hard in our area.
One weather observer measured 5.3 inches of rain in Valley City in Medina County.
A few lightning strikes and some wind caused a few power outages, but the heavy rain was the big weather feature.
Tornado warnings were issued in the Mansfield and Columbus areas Monday evening.