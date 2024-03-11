Lake-Effect Snow Makes for Wintry Sunday

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some snow on Sunday, just to remind us it is March.

1.1 inches was measured at the airport weather station.

Reports of 3 inches in parts of Summit County.

And there was a 6-inch report out of the Burton area in Geauga County.

Temperatures at the airport during the day Sunday were around the freezing mark.

Any snow on the ground will be a weekend memory with AccuWeather predicting highs in the 50s and 60s all week.