Lake head football coach Dan DeGeorge responds to the OHSAA playoff expansion
2019 Band Show at Blue Streak Stadium. (Courtesy Brian Koch)
During its May meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to expand the OHSAA football playoffs from eight schools per region to 12 beginning in the 2021 season.
During the first round of the playoffs, the top four seeds will have a bye, while the No. 12 seed will play at the No. 5 seed, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8. In the second round, the No. 1 seed will play the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game; the No. 2 seed will play the winner of 6 vs. 11; the No. 3 seed will play the winner of 7 vs. 10 and the No. 4 seed will play the winner of 5 vs. 12.
Lake would have made the playoffs this past year under this new format. What does their coach Dan DeGeorge think about the change coming in 2021? Does he feel like there will even be a season this Fall?