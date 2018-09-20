Lake HS Brings Quartet and Staff to Gary Rivers Show

The 10am hour on the Gary Rivers Show became a salute to Lake High School. Kevin Tobin, the superintendent spoke about several news changes to the district. He was joined by Joe Bogdan, the Athletic Director, Deb Bordo, the choir director, and members of the Lake Orchestra.

Principal, String Quartet, and several teachers/programs highlighted

10:05a

Kevin Tobin, Superintendent –, big overview of district today, perhaps touch on new technology, new safety initiatives, thanks for community support

Performance by the String Quartet

10:15

Joe Bogdan, Athletic Director – – Lake football, other fall sports – how will they do? Thanks to Lake Athletic Booster Club

10:35a

Deb Bordo, Choir Director/High School Musical Director – talk about choral/music programming at Lake; great musicals staged at Lake in past, what you are planning this year? Thanks to Lake Band and Lake Choral Boosters

10:45a

The Lake Orchestra might then play one more short piece to begin the last 15 minutes of show, after which Gary can talk with the students in the studio to end the show at 11 a.m. He wanted to ask about their recent opportunity playing backup music with a professional band during a Beatles vs. Stones concert held at the Canton Palace Theater Aug 26, 2018.