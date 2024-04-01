Lake Man Accused in Rwanda Genocide Remains in Federal Custody
April 1, 2024 8:48AM EDT
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man accused of taking part in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 remains in federal custody.
A federal magistrate in Youngtown rejected bond for 53-year-old Eric Nshimiye Friday.
He’s due to be moved to the Boston area where he’ll face obstructing justice and other federal charges out of an indictment handed up there.
About 25 supporters including family and friends showed up at the courthouse, initially holding signs in support of Nshimiye.
The model U.S. citizen and father of four could end up in Rwanda where federal prosecutors say he took part in the brutal killings of men, women and children.