Lake Man Accused in Rwanda Genocide Remains in Federal Custody

Piles of clothes belonging to some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church cover the pews as a memorial to the thousands who were killed during the 1994 genocide in and around the Catholic church in Nyamata, Rwanda Thursday, April 4, 2019. Rwanda will commemorate on Sunday, April 7, 2019 the 25th anniversary of when the country descended into an orgy of violence in which some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were massacred by the majority Hutu population over a 100-day period in what was the worst genocide in recent history. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man accused of taking part in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 remains in federal custody.

A federal magistrate in Youngtown rejected bond for 53-year-old Eric Nshimiye Friday.

He’s due to be moved to the Boston area where he’ll face obstructing justice and other federal charges out of an indictment handed up there.

About 25 supporters including family and friends showed up at the courthouse, initially holding signs in support of Nshimiye.

The model U.S. citizen and father of four could end up in Rwanda where federal prosecutors say he took part in the brutal killings of men, women and children.