Lake Man Dead in Fireworks-Induced Blaze, Daughters Rescued
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll recall the 45-year-old Lake Township man arrested last week for routinely setting off fireworks in the middle of the night.
He became a victim of those pyrotechnics early Saturday morning.
Uniontown police say Jason Tyo refused to come out of his townhouse unit on Fairwynde Circle off of Lake Center Street NW as he tossed fireworks about.
He refused to let his 7- and 8-year-old daughters out.
Police and other first responders were eventually able to get the girls out.
Tyo was found dead in a torched second-story bedroom.
He had been in court and released on bond Friday morning.