Lake Man Found Guilty of Health Care Fraud in Federal Jury Trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 57-year-old president of a Stark County medical x-ray company faces some significant prison time.
This, after being found guilty by a federal jury of ripping off Medicare and Medicaid to the tune of $2 million.
Thomas O’Lear of Lake Township will be sentenced in August.
There’s an automatic two years tacked on for an additional aggravated identity theft conviction.
Federal prosecutors say O’Lear billed the government for x-rays that were never performed.
The U.S. Attorneys Office says between 2013 and 2017, his Portable Radiology Services with several Stark County locations billed the government’s medical insurance plans 151 times for people who were deceased.