Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

By Jim Michaels
August 19, 2022 6:54AM EDT
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.

73-year-old Passenger Laura Luckner and the other driver have non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver left the scene but was later arrested.

