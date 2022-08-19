Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.

73-year-old Passenger Laura Luckner and the other driver have non-life threatening injuries.

The truck driver left the scene but was later arrested.