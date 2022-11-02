Lake’s Vaudrin Makes Cleveland Charge Roster

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 19: Chandler Vaudrin #52 of the Winthrop Eagles puts the ball up against Jermaine Samuels #23 of the Villanova Wildcats in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament held at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Josh Duplechian/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A year after tearing his ACL in a summer league game for the Cavs, Lake high school grad Chandler Vaudrin is back healthy, on the court and will be playing for the Cleveland Charge.

Vaudrin, who played collegiately at both Walsh and Winthrop, has made the opening day roster for the Charge as an affiliate player at the forward poition.

(official Charge release) 11-2-22

CLEVELAND CHARGE FINALIZE 2022-23 OPENING DAY ROSTER

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their roster to begin the 2022-23 season. The team has waived G Djimon Henson, G Remy Martin, and F Chris Walker to set the roster at 12 players, including 10 Charge players and a pair of Cavaliers Two-Way players.

The Charge roster is led by Cleveland Cavaliers Two-Way players F Mamadi Diakite and F Isaiah Mobley. Four players also spent time in training camp with the Cavs and join the Charge as affiliate players: G Sharife Cooper, G Didi Louzada, F Jamorko Pickett, and F Chandler Vaudrin. G Nate Hinton also was in training camp with the Cavs this past month, with the Charge acquiring his rights earlier this offseason in a trade.

Two players to training camp from their local open tryout: G/F Jermaine Haley and F Gabe Osabuohien. The lone returning rights player rejoining from last year’s team is G Jordan Allen. Cleveland took G Sam Merrill with the #1 overall pick in last Saturday’s NBA G League Draft, while also selecting G/F Rashad Vaughn with the 1st pick in the second round.

The team will begin the 2022-23 season at home when they host the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) at CSU’s Wolstein Center this Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.

The Charge’s detailed roster is below:

# POS PLAYER HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE SCHOOL ACQUIRED 55 G Jordan Allen 6-4 195 3/14/1998 Rider Returning 2 G Sharife Cooper 6-1 180 6/11/2001 Auburn Affiliate 21 F Mamadi Diakite 6-9 224 1/21/1997 Virginia Two-Way 10 G/F Jermaine Haley 6-7 215 4/30/1997 West Virginia Open Tryout 14 G/F Nate Hinton 6-5 210 6/8/1999 Houston Trade 0 G Didi Louzada 6-5 188 7/2/1999 Brazil Affiliate 5 G Sam Merrill 6-4 197 5/15/1996 Utah State Draft 15 F Isaiah Mobley 6-10 240 9/24/1999 USC Two-Way 3 F Gabe Osabuohien 6-7 235 10/27/1998 West Virginia Open Tryout 24 F Jamorko Pickett 6-9 206 12/24/1997 Georgetown Affiliate 1 F Chandler Vaudrin 6-7 210 6/26/1997 Winthrop Affiliate 20 G/F Rashad Vaughn 6-6 202 8/16/1996 UNLV Draft

Head Coach – Mike Gerrity (USC)

Associate Head Coach – Chris Darnell (William & Mary)

Assistant Coach – Kendall Chones (Colgate)

Assistant Coach – Omar Cook (St. John’s)

Assistant Coach – D.J. Ham (Northwood)

Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout – Daniel Gibson (Texas)

Video Coordinator – Willie Williams (Cleveland State)

Head Athletic Trainer – Takuya Kikuchi (Oregon State)

Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer – Manny Economos (Indiana)

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Jamie Pasquin (Springfield College)