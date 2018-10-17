Lake Student’s Service Project Provides Supplies to Haiti

Lake High School Senior Abby Windham is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning —- she is looking forward to sharing information about her National Honor Society Senior Project — which helped children in Haiti.

Image left: New computers delivered to TeacHaiti

Organized as a National Honor Society service project last spring by Lake senior Abbey Windham with help from her father Dean and a team of Lake student volunteers, a container filled with supplies was sent to to Haiti to help improve educational opportunities for children in that country. An estimated value of all of the school supplies was well over $100,000.00 when all was said and done.

Lake Local Schools donated gently used district text books, desks, tables, laptops, maps, cabinets, and more that it no longer needed to TeacHaiti after receiving the suggestion from the Windhams. TeacHaiti is a 501c3 organization that empowers Haitian children to emerge from poverty through education; the Windhams had learned about the organization as a result of doing previous church mission work on the island. The Windhams attend Maranatha Bible Church in Hartville.

“The kids here at Lake who helped me with assembling all the items for the shipment did a great job- everything was taped, numbered, so it was organized and made it so easy. Everyone got along and worked together,” said Abbey.

Abbey also raised funds last spring through an online GoFundMe account to help pay costs of shipping, duty taxes, and handling of the container. To raise additional remaining funds needed to cover these expenses, the Windhams’ church and Evermore Church in Hartville, and TeacHaiti founder and Haitian native Miquette Denie McMahon completed additional fundraising. Mrs. McMahon operates two ‘Schools of Hope’ located in Port-au-Prince and St. Michel, and provides some support to a refugee center located in Malpasse.

Schools of Hope

Following the destructive earthquake that struck Haiti in January, 2010, TeacHaiti’s first school opened in Port-au-Prince. The school started with a preschool class in 2011. A class has been added every year since, so that now the school serves students in grades K-10.

Although Abbey officially completed her NHS service project requirements when the shipping container arrived in Port-au-Prince, she wants to stay involved with the TeacHaiti program. She plans to return in January, 2019 to assist with ongoing work, and distribution of furniture and supplies, at the schools.

For more info about TeacHaiti, visit http://www.teachaiti.org.