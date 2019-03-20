Lake Students Shine on Gary Rivers Show

Two students were selected from Lake High School to visit the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning:

Janson Smith and Caroline Pastore stopped by the radio station, along with Marketing Director, Karen Koch.

Janson spoke about his involvement in cross country and Junior Achievement Businesses. He’s helping coordinate the schools Lightning Café coffee shop. He’s actively involved in learning business marketing and DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) .

Caroline talked about her involvement in recent theater productions and the upcoming “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”. While being on stage is fun, she indicated that she has other academic interests: