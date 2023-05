Newly sworn in Stark County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer Larissa Bloom (left) is joined by her Lake High School teacher and mentor Teresa Miller for her swearing in. (Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – She was encouraged by her high school legal studies teacher to pursue her dream of going into law enforcement.

On Thursday, teacher Teresa Miller was able to watch as 2022 Lake High graduate Larissa Bloom was sworn in as a Stark County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer.

Ms Miller has encouraged other students at Lake to do the same, and some have followed through.