Landmark Canton Restaurant to Close

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A landmark Canton restaurant is closing for good.

Lindsey’s on West Tusc near I-77 will call Sunday July 17 its last day.

No specific reason is given for the closing, but restaurant operators had said a few months back that they were looking for a new location, with the current lease expiring.

Lindsey’s rep[ortedly dates back several decades to an eatery that went by another name on 12th Street NW.

