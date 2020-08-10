Landry And Joseph Activated, Browns Sign Two Linemen
The Browns active roster is currently at 80 players now after the team activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Karl Joseph from the pup-list. Landry is coming off hip surgery and Joseph had ankle surgery.
In other moves, after four offensive linemen opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns, the Browns have signed a pair of linemen to add depth to the position:
Guard – Jovahn Fair – 6’2-310 – an undrafted rookie out of Temple in 2020.
Guard – Michael Dunn – 6’5-315 – an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2017.
To make room for Fair and Dunn, the Browns cut cornerback- Jameson Houston and tight end- Nate Wieting.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and his squad are scheduled to begin team practices on Friday, which is the official start of training camp.