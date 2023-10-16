News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Large Fire Just Outside Minerva

By Jim Michaels
October 16, 2023 8:12AM EDT
Large Fire Just Outside Minerva
MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District and other responding departments spent a good part of the day Friday trying to knock down a fire just outside of Minerva.

A large pile of old shredded railroad ties was on fire.

There’s no cause for the fire that initially tied up water resources in the village.

That fire at the Mahoning Valley Railway crossing on Murray Avenue.

The railroad reportedly brought in experts who deal with such fires.

No injuries reported.

And no damage estimate.

