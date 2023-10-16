Large Fire Just Outside Minerva

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District and other responding departments spent a good part of the day Friday trying to knock down a fire just outside of Minerva.

A large pile of old shredded railroad ties was on fire.

There’s no cause for the fire that initially tied up water resources in the village.

That fire at the Mahoning Valley Railway crossing on Murray Avenue.

The railroad reportedly brought in experts who deal with such fires.

No injuries reported.

And no damage estimate.