Large Number of Young People Testing Positive for COVID-19
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This afternoon Governor Mike DeWine spoke in Columbus, providing updates on COVID-19 throughout Ohio. Here is a complete outline on everything that was discussed.
Update on State COVID-19 Numbers
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 shows a massive jump in cases throughout the Buckeye State. Almost 60% of the 892 newly reported cases are in the 20-49-year-old range. The average age of infected people in the state has gone from 51 years-old in March to 42-years old in June.
Governor Mike DeWine says the state has increased testing, but health officials do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing. Hospitalizations are also up.
The state’s death toll now sits at 2,772. 7,502 Ohioans have been hospitalized from the virus; 1,897 were admitted into the intensive care unit.
State data shows that counties in the Dayton and Cincinnati area are seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 numbers.
More than 696,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout the Buckeye State. Ohio has an overall positive test rate of 6.8%.
Update on Stark County COVID-19 Numbers
After seeing single digit increases in cases over the past few days, the state’s latest report shows 14 newly reported cases in Stark County. Stark had no new hospitalizations or fatalities. Overall, the county has seen a cumulative total of 977 cases, 188 hospitalizations and 107 deaths.
Pop-Up Testing Schedule
Pop-Up testing sites for COVID-19 in Ohio can be found here. DeWine says this testing is focused on under-served areas, particularly minority communities, but it’s open to anyone.
The state is also adding sites where we see increases in positive cases in order to increase access to testing. Stark County testing locations can be found here.