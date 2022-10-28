LaRose Counters Voter Misinformation Being Spewed by Deniers Group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – If you know someone who has told you they are planning to take their completed absentee ballot to their voting precinct on Election Day, you’ll want to inform them that they can’t do that.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says a national group of Republican Election deniers is providing that advice, fearing use of the mail and other proper methods of submitting a ballot.

Completed absentee ballots can be mailed now, or taken to the Board of Elections anytime before 7:30 the evening of the Election.

That misinformation could actually cause a potential voter to disenfranchise him- or herself.

Here’s the absentee and Early Voting information provided by the Stark County Board of Elections, based on the Secretary of State’s directions.