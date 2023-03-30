LaRose OK With Special Statewide ‘Constitutional Amendment’ Election in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s something he hadn’t favored previously.

Statewide special elections.

But Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s OK with the expenditure of 10 to 15 million dollars if people show up at the polls.

And that may be the case for the planned issue making proposed constitutional amendments subject to a 60-percent majority vote.

LaRose says he can get that issue on in August with 100 days notice.

Republicans favor the issue in order to make it more difficult for pro-choice groups to pass an abortion amendment in November.