LaRose: Primary Election on Target for May 3
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secrtary of State's office)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Primary Election in Ohio will be on May 3.
That’s what the Secretary of State’s office and the 88 county Boards of Election are working hard at.
Secretary Frank LaRose points out that it’s not his decision.
In fact, the legislature refused to move the Election date recently.
LaRose says the only thing that could change that would be a court’s decision invalidating any of the three district maps drawn up recently.
He says the delays in drawing those maps started with the 2020 Census information being released late.
If you’re wondering what legislative or Congressional district you live in, the office has a new tool.