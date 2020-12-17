Larry Nance’s Great Gesture & More Stuff!

You may be asking…
What was the score of the Cavs game last night? Or
How’d Ohio state’s men’s basketball team fare against Purdue last night?
Can’t tell ya but on Fox’s “Masked Singer”
The Finale went like this:
3rd Pl., Nick Carter from the backstreet boys
2nd Pl., Aloe Blacc and
first place winner LeeAnn Rimes
Cavs & Buckeyes both got beat btw
100-93 & 67-60 respectively
Comparitech.com has compiled a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state & you’d probably think Ohio’s would be “a Christmas story” shot partly in Cleveland.
You’d be wrong. Ohio’s most popular Christmas movie is..
“Home alone 2: Lost in NY”
We still don’t know for sure who the starting quarterback will be for the Giants on Sunday when the Browns travel to the “Big Apple”
Giant’s coach Joe Judge says that Daniel Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle on top of an already sore hamstring. If he can’t go, the Browns would face their old friend Colt McCoy.
If you’re wondering about Colt McCoy, he was quarterback 17 of 30 in the Revolving door of Brown’s quarterbacks between 1999 and Baker Mayfield. Which may sound a little confusing due to the fact that Tim couch, Brady Quinn and Derek Anderson all had 2 rotations at QB1.
And who is the head coach when Colt McCoy was the starting quarterback of the Browns?
That would be the Eric Mangini era.
2009-2010. When the former longhorn signal collar started eight games for the brown and orange.
Colt McCoy was sandwiched between Derek Anderson and Jake Dellhome.
Colt McCoy Had a resurgence and started 13 more times under Pat Shurmer 2011-2012.
Somebody paid $98,000 for the privilege to see the Mona Lisa up close. The Louvre in France has a budget shortfall this year so they are auctioning off experiences. The person who won the auction also gets a private tour of the museum’s Grande Galerie.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he is still feeling the effects of the corona virus.
Jackson told reporters yesterday that his recent bout with COVID-19 likely played a role in the cramping that plagued him during MNF. That’s his story & he’s sticking to it!
A man in Spain filed a lawsuit regarding his appearance in a Ben Afleck movie. The man argued that his reputation and business were damaged by the appearance. The man appeared for around a second under the label “Suspected Gambino family associates.” He was awarded $30,000 in damages by a judge
Here’s a list of movies that did not hit the theaters in 2020 due to coronavirus. We all know the James Bond “No time to die” still hasn’t come out. Here’s some others:
- “The Beatles: Get Back”: Peter Jackson’s follow up to “They Shall Not Grow Old,” featuring a full 43-minute concert, will come out next year instead.
- “The French Dispatch”: Inspired by director Wes Anderson’s love of “The New Yorker,” this “love letter to journalists” will premiere at the start of 2021.
- “Coming to America 2” Eddie Murphy’s Long awaited sequel, 32 years in the making.
- “Godzilla vs Kong”: This monster spectacular bringing together a bunch of Monsterverse characters should’ve hit IMAX theaters this year… but fans will have to wait until the spring of 2021.
- “In The Heights”: Lin Manuel Miranda put “Hamilton” out on Disney-Plus to tide them over until this Jon Chu-directed big-screen musical adaptation comes out in 2021.
- “Eternals”: Fans will have to wait until 2021 to see this star-studded Marvel flick, with a cast boasting the likes of Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and many more.
It remains unknown how many spectators will be permitted inside Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 7. The venue has not yet exceeded a 25 percent capacity threshold for football games this fall. Commissioner Roger Goodell stating however, He would invite vaccinated healthcare workers to watch the game in person.
Goodell wrote in the memo that he wishes to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic” and also encourage viewers to continue to adhere to recommended coronavirus-related guidelines and trust the safety of the vaccines.
Dunkin’ Donuts is holding a contest to see who has the best menu hack. Whether customers add two different flavor swirls to their coffee or extra cheese to their breakfast sandwich, they want to hear about it. Customers can enter the contest by making a TikTok video explaining their menu hack, using the hashtag
“Dunkin-menu-hack-contest,” and tagging @Dunkin. The culinary team will pick three winners who will get 100-dollar gift cards and a Dunkin onesie as well as having their menu hack added to the official Dunkin’ menu for a limited time. The winners’ names will be featured on the new menu item, too.
Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavaliers
Is launching a campaign to help local businesses struggling from the pandemic. Nance asked fans on Twitter to send him an extra large shirt hat or piece of apparel from a struggling business. He said he will wear each item to a Cavs game this season, be photographed wearing it and he will also post about the establishment on his Twitter page. Nance says he will also sell his game worn jersey to benefit that particular small business.
@Larrydn22
Thursday night football tonight
The chargers travel to Vegas
The Raiders are a home team 3 point favorite
Kickoff is at 8:20 on Fox.
Today is Thursday, December 17, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1991 – The NBA’s most one-sided game took place when the Cleveland beat Miami 148-80.
1993 – FOX outbid CBS for the National Football Conference TV package.
1994 – George Foreman was a guest on “Saturday Night Live.”
2000 – Terrell Owens (San Francisco 49ers) caught an NFL-record 20 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.
Today in music history
|1969 – Television history was made when Tiny Tim and Miss Vicki Budinger were married on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.
|1986 – The Doobie Brothers reunited for a benefit in Palo Alto, Ca. The performance inspired a reunion tour in 1987. Rock Hall inductees this past November
Happy “Celebrity” Birthday today
Ernie Hudson is 75 “Ghostbusters”
Eugene Levy – 74 “Schitt’s Creek”
Paul Rodgers is 71 (FAST FACT: He was named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)
Bad company also Free “Alright Now” and The Firm
The late Dave Madden (1931-2014)… he would have been 89…Ruben Kincaid “The Partridge Family”