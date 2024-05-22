‘Last Alarm’ Service Set for Beloved Canton Firefighter

WADSWORTH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Arrangements have been made for Jared Kneale, the Canton firefighter/paramedic who took his own life last week.

Calling hours will precede a “last alarm” service by firefighters at The Chapel in Wadsworth Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Canton Fire Department publicized the 42-year-old’s suicide per the family’s wishes, in hopes of bringing attention to post-traumatic stress suffered by those in the fire service.

Firefighters from around the region will participate in the memorial.