News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Last Alarm’ Service Set for Beloved Canton Firefighter

By Jim Michaels
May 22, 2024 8:38AM EDT
Share
‘Last Alarm’ Service Set for Beloved Canton Firefighter
Jared Kneale (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)

WADSWORTH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Arrangements have been made for Jared Kneale, the Canton firefighter/paramedic who took his own life last week.

Calling hours will precede a “last alarm” service by firefighters at The Chapel in Wadsworth Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The Canton Fire Department publicized the 42-year-old’s suicide per the family’s wishes, in hopes of bringing attention to post-traumatic stress suffered by those in the fire service.

Firefighters from around the region will participate in the memorial.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Two More Ohio Tornadoes, Wind Damage in Coshocton
4

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
5

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations