‘Last Alarm’ Service Set for Beloved Canton Firefighter
May 22, 2024 8:38AM EDT
WADSWORTH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Arrangements have been made for Jared Kneale, the Canton firefighter/paramedic who took his own life last week.
Calling hours will precede a “last alarm” service by firefighters at The Chapel in Wadsworth Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The Canton Fire Department publicized the 42-year-old’s suicide per the family’s wishes, in hopes of bringing attention to post-traumatic stress suffered by those in the fire service.
Firefighters from around the region will participate in the memorial.