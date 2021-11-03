Election 2021: Late Night Results Bring Usual Winners, Losers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a long night for political candidates and those having an interest in one or more of the issues.
The final Stark County vote in Election 2021 was not posted until just before midnight.
Here are some of the results.
Mayor Stephan Wilder remains mayor of North Canton, with an easy win over council member Mark Cerreta.
Kim Perez easily keeps his job as Canton city treasurer.
Back in North Canton, Christine Wayrick is the newest at-large council member, joining Daryl Revoldt and Matthew Stroia.
It was David Metheny in Ward 2 and John Orr in Ward 4.
